Comedy Club returns to Doncaster's Cast Theatre next month

Comedy Club at Cast, Doncaster returns on Friday, September 3 with another superb show of TV credited performers.

By Barbara Craythorn
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 11:43 am

Headlining is George Lewis, a Stockport boy made good who has appeared on the Stand Up Sketch Show, has hosted Top Gear Extra Gear and was also the winner of Celebrity Mastermind (his specialist subject was Oasis).

He has also written for a slew of acclaimed programmes including 8 out of 10 Cats, Have I Got News for You and Hypothetical and has a weekly football column in The Times. Opening the evening is Elliot Steel, described as ‘undoubtedly one to watch’ by The Independent. He’s a star of Comedy Central at the Comedy Store, Roast Battle, Pointless Celebrities and Radio 1‘s Comedy Lounge. His Comedy Store clip went viral earning over 2 million views alone.

There is a full supporting line up of acts including the darkly witty Sam Serrano and Sarah Speare, another social media phenomenon with over 6 million views. The show starts at 8pm. Tickets are £11 and are available via the box office phone line and online at Cast in Doncaster

1. Elliot Steel

“Undoubtedly one to watch” - The Independent. Star of Comedy Central at the Comedy Store, Roast battle, Pointless Celebrities and Radio 1‘s Comedy Lounge. His Comedy Store clip went viral earning over 2 million views.

2. Sarah Speare

In just over a year on the comedy circuit Sarah has become an social media phenomenon. Her content has amassed over 6 million views on Facebook & Instagram with her pages boasting an incredible fanbase of 50k & 17k respectively. Her natural ability as a performer and her brutal honesty in her material and sketches have seen her build up a huge following. Within her first year she sold out a 150 seat venue in her home town of Liverpool, has headlined Urban Comedy Nights in London and has seen her pop up on iconic youtube shows such as The Modern Day Woman.

3. Sam Serrano

Their brand of self deprecating and dark comedy has lead to making them a rising star. In 2018 they came 2nd in the prestigious Great Yorkshire Fringe Comedian Of The Year competition and was a finalist in Bury MET comedian of the year.

