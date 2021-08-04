Comedy Club returns to Doncaster's Cast Theatre next month
Comedy Club at Cast, Doncaster returns on Friday, September 3 with another superb show of TV credited performers.
Headlining is George Lewis, a Stockport boy made good who has appeared on the Stand Up Sketch Show, has hosted Top Gear Extra Gear and was also the winner of Celebrity Mastermind (his specialist subject was Oasis).
He has also written for a slew of acclaimed programmes including 8 out of 10 Cats, Have I Got News for You and Hypothetical and has a weekly football column in The Times. Opening the evening is Elliot Steel, described as ‘undoubtedly one to watch’ by The Independent. He’s a star of Comedy Central at the Comedy Store, Roast Battle, Pointless Celebrities and Radio 1‘s Comedy Lounge. His Comedy Store clip went viral earning over 2 million views alone.
There is a full supporting line up of acts including the darkly witty Sam Serrano and Sarah Speare, another social media phenomenon with over 6 million views. The show starts at 8pm. Tickets are £11 and are available via the box office phone line and online at Cast in Doncaster