Comedy Club returns to Doncaster's Cast Theatre next month

2. Sarah Speare

In just over a year on the comedy circuit Sarah has become an social media phenomenon. Her content has amassed over 6 million views on Facebook & Instagram with her pages boasting an incredible fanbase of 50k & 17k respectively. Her natural ability as a performer and her brutal honesty in her material and sketches have seen her build up a huge following. Within her first year she sold out a 150 seat venue in her home town of Liverpool, has headlined Urban Comedy Nights in London and has seen her pop up on iconic youtube shows such as The Modern Day Woman.

Photo: .