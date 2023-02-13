Clean Bandit announce huge summer outdoor concert at Doncaster Racecourse

The band, known for a string of dance pop hits, will perform at Doncaster Racecourse on Saturday 1 July.

Revealing the news, a Doncaster Racecourse spokesman said: “Clean Bandit have consistently pushed the boundaries of modern pop with their diverse blend of electronic, dancehall, classical, R&B and pop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Clean Bandit promise a superb night of entertainment performing all the hits. Don’t miss your chance to see them perform live after racing.”

Most Popular

Their breakthrough success came in 2014 with the single Rather Be, featuring Jess Glynne, a Grammy award-winning worldwide hit that has now surpassed 10 million global sales.

Listen HERE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2016, they released their 10 million-selling single Rockabye featuring. Sean Paul and Anne Marie.

Shooting to number one in over 40 countries and having spent nine weeks at the top of the charts in the UK, the track became the longest-running UK number one in 22 years surpassing Wet Wet Wet’s Love Is All Around.

Clean Bandit are coming to Doncaster this summer.

They recently received two Brit Award nominations for their 2018 smash ‘Solo’ feat. Demi Lovato, which became their fourth UK number 1. The band have now notched up nine UK top five singles, more than Bruno Mars or Adele.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets will be available to purchase via pre-sale (O2 priority) from Wednesday at 10am.

General tickets on sale via Ticketmaster from 17 February at 10am

Tickets from Doncaster Racecourse on-sale March 3 at 10am

Prices

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adult Premier Advance - £86.00

Adult County Ticket - £51.00

Adult Grandstand Ticket - £41.00

Children - £25.00 (Under 5’s free admission)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad