Chart star Olly Murs announces huge outdoor gig at Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park
Chart sensation Olly Murs has announced a huge outdoor concert at Doncaster’s Yorkshire Wildlife Park.
By Darren Burke
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
22nd Nov 2022, 9:47am
The Dear Darlin’ and Heart Skips A Beat singer will take to the stage on August 26 next year.
The singer will arrive in the city as part of his nationwide Marry Me tour in support of his latest album with the same name.
Ticket details and prices for the show have yet to be released, but fans can sign up for details at the YWP website HERE