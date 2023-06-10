News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Another Tory MP resigns and triggers a third by-election
Four children found alive 40 days after Colombia plane crash
Boris Johnson resigns as MP over Partygate report
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes

Calling all rockstars – get ready for a night of headbanging in Doncaster

Calling all rockstars – get ready for a night of headbanging in Doncaster later this summer.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 10th Jun 2023, 14:18 BST- 1 min read

It’s time to rock and air guitar the night away with an electrifying night of rock n' roll, happening on Saturday August 5.

You'll boogie, you'll shout, you'll lose your minds to classic anthems as the legendary Stadium Rock Experience descends upon the magnificent Doncaster Little Theatre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Prepare for a wild ride with the biggest anthems from the most legendary artists. Bon Jovi, Status Quo, Queen, Guns N Roses, Bryan Adams, Tina Turner, Elton John, Whitesnake, Kiss, and many more.

A night of rock is coming to Doncaster Little TheatreA night of rock is coming to Doncaster Little Theatre
A night of rock is coming to Doncaster Little Theatre
Most Popular

    And here's the best part – this sensational evening is suitable for rock fans of all ages. Bring your loved ones, gather your friends, and don't forget to tune your air guitars.

    So what are you waiting for? Book your tickets now and get ready to be transported to a world of pure rock and roll bliss.

    Visit https://doncasterlittletheatre.co.uk/events/the-stadium-rock-experience/

    Related topics:DoncasterQueenElton JohnTina Turner