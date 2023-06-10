It’s time to rock and air guitar the night away with an electrifying night of rock n' roll, happening on Saturday August 5.

You'll boogie, you'll shout, you'll lose your minds to classic anthems as the legendary Stadium Rock Experience descends upon the magnificent Doncaster Little Theatre.

Prepare for a wild ride with the biggest anthems from the most legendary artists. Bon Jovi, Status Quo, Queen, Guns N Roses, Bryan Adams, Tina Turner, Elton John, Whitesnake, Kiss, and many more.

A night of rock is coming to Doncaster Little Theatre

And here's the best part – this sensational evening is suitable for rock fans of all ages. Bring your loved ones, gather your friends, and don't forget to tune your air guitars.