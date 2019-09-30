Brass band boost planned for Doncaster-based Children’s Air Ambulance
A brass band evening is set to raise money for the Doncaster-based Children’s Air Ambulance.
South Yorkshire Police Band, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, will fill the vaulted ceilings of Doncaster Minster on Saturday October 19 together with guest soloist and world renowned percussionist Simone Rebello.
Thorne Rural Lions secretary Barry Goforth said “We the Lions support the Children’s Air Ambulance service knowing the money we raise goes towards saving those most important to us all - our babies
and children’s lives.”
The Children’s Air Ambulance is a unique national service flying critically ill babies and children from one hospital to another for specialist care. It is the only dedicated neo-natal and paediatric helicopter emergency transfer and is based in Doncaster Sheffield Airport, and in Oxford.
The service works alongside 10 NHS transport teams nationwide to help fly neo-natal and paediatric patients as the helicopters provide a flying intensive care unit for children
When a child is too sick to fly, the Children’s Air Ambulance can fly a specialist team to them. With flight times commonly around four times quicker than a transfer by road
The evening is set to be in the style of “last night at the proms” and is suitable for all ages. Tickets are on sale now at just £10 per ticket from Lions Club members, Doncaster Tourist Information Office, Doncaster Minster or alternatively you can call Lion Stephen Prime on 01302 534535.