Boy band legends East 17 announce pre-Christmas concert at Doncaster bar

The band, best known for smash hits such as Stay Another Day, House Of Love and Deep, will perform at Mexborough’s Gorilla Beer Hall in December.

The band, now a trio, have scored 18 top 20 singles and four top ten albums and went head to head with Take That in a boy band battle in the 90s.

A Gorilla spokesman said: “East 17 have sold over 18 million albums worldwide, with sales of 1.8 million albums and 2.6 million singles in the UK alone.

"Their biggest hit, Stay Another Day, was the UK Christmas number one in 1994 and now they're joining us on the Meccie Riviera this Christmas!“We'll also have a very limited number of VIP tickets available for this one, which will include a meet and greet with the boys, photo opportunity, chance to purchase signed merchandise, choice of drink on arrival and guaranteed front row mezzanine seating.”

“These tickets will fly out - don't miss out!"

Started by Tony Mortimer, Brian Harvey, John Hendy, and Terry Coldwell in 1991, the group currently consists of only permanent member Coldwell, Robbie Craig, and Joe Livermore.

Kicking off their chart career with House of Love and chart topping debut album Walthamstow, named after their home turf, the band went on to enjoy further success with songs such as Gold, Slow It Down and a cover of the Pet Shop Boys’ West End Girls as well as Around The World and If You Ever with Gabrielle.