Blossoms set for Doncaster date as huge nationwide tour arrives in city

The Stockport band, famed for hits such as Blown Rose, Ribbon Around The Bomb and The Keeper, are on the road for on extensive UK and Ireland tour for November and December.

The tour includes a date at Doncaster Dome on November 25 as well as two nights at Manchester’s O2 Apollo and one night at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.

It marks a rapid return to Doncaster for the band who supported The Killers at the Eco Power Stadium earlier this year where they were given a warm reception by thousands of fans.

Blossoms are coming to Doncaster.

Blossoms have played a series of huge gigs this summer, including headline festival sets at Y Not? and Truck, as well as a widely praised, headline grabbing, set at Glastonbury which included a cameo performance from Mel C of the Spice Girls.

The band also surprised fans at festival appearances with a cover of The Human League’s Don’t You Want Me.

The band’s recent UK Number 1 album Ribbon Around The Bomb was produced by their consistent and renowned collaborators James Skelly and Rich Turvey and revolves around a central character ‘The Writer’.

Since forming in 2013, Blossoms have enjoyed widespread success and acclaim.

Their 2016 debut Blossoms topped the album charts for two consecutive weeks and went on to earn the band BRIT Award and Mercury Prize nominations, while 2018’s Cool Like You charted at Number 4 in the UK album chart, spawning the anthemic singles I Can’t Stand It, There’s A Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls) and How Long Will This Last?

Their third studio album, 2020’s Foolish Loving Spaces was the band’s second UK Number 1 album, while their recent, fourth studio LP Ribbon Around The Bomb gave the band their third UK Number 1 album, with the album’s standout tracks Ode To NYC, The Sulking Poet and Care For already well established as firm fan favourites.

