Blossoms in Doncaster: Stellar set from indie favourites as band round off perfect year

Their date at The Dome came as part of a second tour of the UK for their number one album, Ribbon Around The Bomb.

And it was also their second date in Doncaster this year, as they had previously performed at the Eco Power Stadium in support of The Killers.

They’ve also enjoyed festival headline slots, appearing at Glastonbury with a cameo slot from Spice Girl Mel C as well as headline slot at Derbyshire’s Y Not Festival where they rounded off three days of musical action with a Sunday night set that featured the Human League’s Don’t You Want Me.

Blossoms lead singer Tom Ogden was in fine form at The Dome. (Photo: Robin Burns).

And they proved every bit as popular for Friday night’s show.

Cheered onto the stage, Blossoms kicked off their stellar set with At Most A Kiss and Honey Sweet.

The lively start was followed by fan favourites such as The Keeper, Ode to NYC, and If You Think This Is Real Life.

The band from Stockport entertained the energetic audience with their onstage antics and synth based hooks as they raced through a set packed with favourites.

Lead singer Tom Ogden announced near the end of the set the performance of their new song Big Word, which proved to be another instant indie classic.

For the last song of the evening, Tom was left alone with an acoustic guitar and performed a couple of lines and lyrics from a couple of classic English guitar based anthems in the build up to My Favourite Room, taking in a spot of Wham’s Last Christmas along the way.

The encore was an energetic burst of their two most popular pieces of work, that being There's a Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls) and the modern classic Charlemagne.