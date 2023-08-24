The band, who clocked up a string of hits in the 2000s, will take to the stage at the free, three day festival which will be held in Sir Nigel Gresley Square from September 1-3.

One of the biggest pop acts of the decade, the group enjoyed six top ten hits including Crossroads, a cover version of the Bone Thugs-n-Harmony original which debuted in the number one spot on the UK Singles Chart in August 2002 and set them on the road to stardom and success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group’s debut album, In the Beginning achieved gold status in the UK and spawned two further top ten hits, Love on the Line and double A-side single, Reminisce/Where the Story Ends.”

Blazin' Squad will headline this year's DN One music festival in Doncaster.

Most Popular

The group went on to achieve further chart success in 2003, with two further top five chart hits – We Just Be Dreamin’” reached number three in July 2003, and Flip Reverse, which reached number two in November the same year.

Despite the chart success of their singles, the group failed to match their success with their second album, Now or Never, only peaking at number 36 on the UK Albums Chart.

As well as Blazin’ Squad, there will also be a DJ set from Marcel Somerville, while local artists Rumbi Tauro and Guns N Yorkshire Roses will also be performing on the Saturday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other days of the festival will feature performances from Old Time Sailors, Last Train To Skaville and vocalist Shorrel Jade.

There will also be a kids’ party time with Bluey and Bingo.

Last year’s festival was headlined by Doncaster singer Tony Christie.

The Conisbrough crooner, best known for his huge hit Is This The Way To Amarillo?, was joined for the spectacular by children’s TV favourite Hey Duggee as well as Scottish singer-songwriter Sandi Thom with revellers also enjoying a host of top tunes at a four hour Summer City Beach Party.