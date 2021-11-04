Bella Gaffney to perform at Doncaster's Roots Music Club

Bella Gaffney performs at Roots Music Club on Friday, November 12

In 2018 Bella was one of the first recipients of a Friends Of Towersey Festival Award for music developmental support and opportunities. Bella has played at a great many folk and music festivals over the last few years, including Celtic Connections, Beverley, HebCelt, ButeFest, Dent,

Shrewsbury, Otley, Southwell, BAAFest and Filey to name just a few.

2017 saw the release of her solo album Heaven Knows with Folkstock, to great reviews. Bella also performs with sought-after celtic/bluegrass band The Magpies with Holly Brandon and Kate Griffin. In 2020 they released their debut album Tidings to great reviews.

November 12, 2021 - Doors 7.30pm for 8pm start Tickets: £8 in advance and £10 on the door, (half price for students).

Roots Music Club puts on live roots and acoustic concerts every other Friday where the very best artists from the International and British folk, roots and blues scene often appear.

Our Autumn 2021 Concerts:

Friday November 12 Bella Gaffney

Friday November 26 James Taplin/Lu More

Friday December 10 Brooks Williams

Tickets via WeGotTickets or contact Viv on 01302 719868