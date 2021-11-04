Bella Gaffney to perform at Doncaster's Roots Music Club
2016 Celtic Connections Danny Kyle Award winner Bella Gaffney hails from Bradford. She writes folk inspired songs which she performs along with her own original arrangements of traditional pieces.
In 2018 Bella was one of the first recipients of a Friends Of Towersey Festival Award for music developmental support and opportunities. Bella has played at a great many folk and music festivals over the last few years, including Celtic Connections, Beverley, HebCelt, ButeFest, Dent,
Shrewsbury, Otley, Southwell, BAAFest and Filey to name just a few.
2017 saw the release of her solo album Heaven Knows with Folkstock, to great reviews. Bella also performs with sought-after celtic/bluegrass band The Magpies with Holly Brandon and Kate Griffin. In 2020 they released their debut album Tidings to great reviews.
November 12, 2021 - Doors 7.30pm for 8pm start Tickets: £8 in advance and £10 on the door, (half price for students).
Roots Music Club puts on live roots and acoustic concerts every other Friday where the very best artists from the International and British folk, roots and blues scene often appear.
Our Autumn 2021 Concerts:
Friday November 12 Bella Gaffney
Friday November 26 James Taplin/Lu More
Friday December 10 Brooks Williams
Tickets via WeGotTickets or contact Viv on 01302 719868
Website: Roots Music Club
Email: [email protected]
