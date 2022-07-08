Beatles to 'revisit' Doncaster as Fab Four tribute show comes to The Dome

The Magic of The Beatles captures the biggest hits and will take showgoers on a trip down memory lane – the closest thing to seeing the group back in Doncaster after all these years.

The group of course made several appearances in Doncaster at the peak of their popularity, playing a number of venues including the Gaumont, St James’ Baths and the Co-op Ballroom.

But on August 19, all eyes will be on The Dome when the band will be celebrated in all its glory.

The Magic of The Beatles is coming to The Dome.

Interest in the Fab Four has been revived in recent months with Disney Plus documentary Get Back as well as a stunning headline set by Paul McCartney at Glastonbury.

A spokesman said: “Come together right now and join us for a night like no other as we celebrate the music of one of the greatest bands of our lives.

“It’s been a cold and lonely winter but it’s time to shake it up baby, now twist and shout with us, for one very special evening as we celebrate The Magic Of The Beatles.

Playing to ecstatic sell-out audiences all over the world the Get Back tour will trawl through the band’s repertoire of singalong hits.

“Our sensational cast not only look and sound like John, Paul, George, and Ringo, they also generate the same incredible excitement and unique sense of humor too” says show producer James Taylor.

“This magical ‘musical’ mystery tour will transport you back to the golden era of pop with hit after hit!”

Bringing you all the hits you know and love including She Loves You, A Hard Day’s Night, Help, I Feel Fine, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, Hey Jude, Here Comes The Sun, Get Back and so many more.

The Magic of the Beatles will show you love is all you need. So let it be and get your tickets now.