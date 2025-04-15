BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend Liverpool: Your guide to this year's festival
The annual musical spectacular which brings together a host of big names acts will land in Liverpool this year, taking place in the city’s Sefton Park from Friday 23 May to Sunday 25 May.
Over the course of the weekend, around 100 acts will take to the stage, from the biggest artists in the world to exciting new and emerging artists, performing across four stages – the Radio 1 Main Stage, Radio 1 New Music Stage, Radio 1 Dance and BBC Introducing.
With over 100,000 music fans expected to attend, the event promises to be an unforgettable music spectacular.
The line-up for Friday 23 May (in alphabetical order):
Radio 1 Main Stage
Biffy Clyro
James Hype
The Wombats
Tom Grennan
Radio 1 New Music Stage
Barry Can’t Swim
Confidence Man
D.O.D
Jazzy
Katy B
Nia Archives
Prospa
The line-up for Saturday 24 May (in alphabetical order):
Radio 1 Main Stage
Blossoms
Myles Smith
Sam Fender
Tom Odell
Wolf Alice
Radio 1 New Music Stage
Aitch b2b AJ Tracey
Artemas
Good Neighbours
Inhaler
Jordan Adetunji
The line-up for Sunday 25 May (in alphabetical order):
Radio 1 Main Stage
Jorja Smith
Lola Young
Mumford & Sons
Tate McRae
Wet Leg
Radio 1 New Music Stage
FLO
JADE
Joy Crookes
Self Esteem
South Arcade
How can I get tickets for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Liverpool in May 2025?
Tickets for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Liverpool went on sale on Thursday 13 March. Please note that tickets for Saturday 24 May and Sunday 25 May are now sold out.
The booking process is being handled by Ticketmaster, the only official ticketing agent for the event.
Information, including the cost, age restrictions, opening times, how tickets are allocated and ticket restrictions, is available in the BBC article Radio 1 Big Weekend Liverpool Ticket Information.
Further information about Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Liverpool’s Sefton Park, from Friday 23rd to Sunday 25th May, is available by visiting the Radio 1 Big Weekend Liverpool Event information page.
