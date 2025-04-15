BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend Liverpool: Your guide to this year's festival

By Luc Burke-Lejeune
Published 15th Apr 2025, 11:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
It is one of the biggest music events of the year – and the countdown to this year’s BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend is on.

The annual musical spectacular which brings together a host of big names acts will land in Liverpool this year, taking place in the city’s Sefton Park from Friday 23 May to Sunday 25 May.

Over the course of the weekend, around 100 acts will take to the stage, from the biggest artists in the world to exciting new and emerging artists, performing across four stages – the Radio 1 Main Stage, Radio 1 New Music Stage, Radio 1 Dance and BBC Introducing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With over 100,000 music fans expected to attend, the event promises to be an unforgettable music spectacular.

BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend is coming to Liverpool.BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend is coming to Liverpool.
BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend is coming to Liverpool.

The line-up for Friday 23 May (in alphabetical order):

Radio 1 Main Stage

Biffy Clyro

James Hype

The Wombats

Tom Grennan

Radio 1 New Music Stage

Barry Can’t Swim

Confidence Man

D.O.D

Jazzy

Katy B

Nia Archives

Prospa

The line-up for Saturday 24 May (in alphabetical order):

Radio 1 Main Stage

Blossoms

Myles Smith

Sam Fender

Tom Odell

Wolf Alice

Radio 1 New Music Stage

Aitch b2b AJ Tracey

Artemas

Good Neighbours

Inhaler

Jordan Adetunji

The line-up for Sunday 25 May (in alphabetical order):

Radio 1 Main Stage

Jorja Smith

Lola Young

Mumford & Sons

Tate McRae

Wet Leg

Radio 1 New Music Stage

FLO

JADE

Joy Crookes

Self Esteem

South Arcade

How can I get tickets for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Liverpool in May 2025?

Tickets for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Liverpool went on sale on Thursday 13 March. Please note that tickets for Saturday 24 May and Sunday 25 May are now sold out.

The booking process is being handled by Ticketmaster, the only official ticketing agent for the event.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Information, including the cost, age restrictions, opening times, how tickets are allocated and ticket restrictions, is available in the BBC article Radio 1 Big Weekend Liverpool Ticket Information.

Further information about Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Liverpool’s Sefton Park, from Friday 23rd to Sunday 25th May, is available by visiting the Radio 1 Big Weekend Liverpool Event information page.

Related topics:LiverpoolTicketmaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice