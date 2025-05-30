BBC Big Weekend 2025 review: Sefton going under as Sam Fender reigns

They came, they saw – and they conquered as the BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend rocked Liverpool with three whole days of fantastic music.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Indie stars Sam Fender, Wolf Alice, Blossoms and many, many more took to the main stage this weekend just gone to host a celebration of all things music in a city truly renowned for its impact on the global scene.

With more than 100 talented artists taking to the Merseyside stages and 100,000 music lovers across the three electrifying days, the momentous occasion was taken as a heavily emphatic celebration of all things Scouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And what better way to have opened the doors of the festival on the first day than with Liverpool’s very own The Wombats.

The BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend rocked Liverpool.

The indie rock favourites, who grew up a stone's throw away from Sefton Park’s greens, were the perfect choice to launch the Friday party into action, as hits like the thrilling Let’s Dance to Joy Division and the euphoric Greek Tragedy rang out around the park grounds, truly setting an impressively high bar to follow for the rest of the acts that weekend.

Strolling around the transformed confines of Sefton truly felt like the first hazy days of festival bliss, as the bucket hat wearers were out in the masses and freshly pulled pints in recyclable cups were in every other music-goer's hand.

The gardens themselves were moulded smartly into the playgrounds of a larger-than-life festival, as stages were far enough apart, ensuring that sounds from each stage didn’t collide, while all the while the distance from stage to stage was a brief trek.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other music icons like the calming pop cools of 00’s nostalgia, soundtracked by Natasha Bedingfield, or the bravely turbulent Scots in the forms of Biffy Clyro, saw out the rest of the Friday lineup prior to the driven brilliance of headliner Tom Grennan.

During Grennan’s set of confetti, flames and other pyrotechnic inclusions, he brought out a range of guests to accompany him on stage, from the likes of pop royalty such as Mel C to influencer-turned-artist KSI.

Grennan can successfully note down his opening day performance for the festival as a substantial one, as it once again segmented his truly powerful voice at the top of the UK’s music ladder, and with no doubt in any sense, will his presence be leaving our radio airwaves anytime soon.

Saturday swung around in a pounding heartbeat, and in that was a linear lineup provided majorly for the passionate indie heads, with an indisputable list of rock-capable artists ranging from the beloved Stockport theatrics of Blossoms to the punk-bliss sweetness of Wolf Alice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And with a star-studded schedule ahead, the festival felt more populous and tense with an indescribable excitement than the day prior.

But before all of the indie-nurtured chaos could take place, rising pop gems and familiar frontrunners of the music scene would load the second day into action, as the likes of the sombre, drenching sounds of piano ballads from Tom Odell and a secret set from Ed Sheeran initiated the party festivities for day two.

Following on from Odell was the fresh-faced Myles Smith and his twanged country guitar sound; while donning a t-shirt referencing ex-Liverpool footballer Divock Origi and their visual similarities, the 26-year-old brought a safe yet ambient choice of pop delights that carried the day of events further along to the midway point.

Striking the main stage next was the blooming alternative darlings that were Stockport’s very own Blossoms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Always reaping the fighting festival energy bestowed upon them, the long-haired charms of frontman Tom Ogden saw him perform his usual magnetic antics on the tightly packed Scouse crowd.

Spending no time to chat, the snarling grooves and entrancing bass rippled through each one of their sweet broadcasting hits, as oldies and more recent releases were tested to a rapturous reception.

As the enjoyments of their 80’s dance-inspired track Nightclub and the usual anticipated fiery feat that was Charlemagne brought Sefton Park into the hands of their harmlessly bright act.

Making room for one more on their crammed yet wonder-determined set of singalong sweets was the undeniable earworm in the form of a track about an 8-foot-tall missing ceramic gorilla, that was of course named Gary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So before their closer braced for action, the aforementioned gorilla was wheeled out overlooking the sea of Scousers to loud applause and cheers, all the while the Stockport residents closed out their set of whimsical yet silly brilliance.

Moving on further up the gifted bill was the reawakening of indie tyrants Wolf Alice. The London collective that has been dormant since late 2022 has finally made their long-anticipated return, and what better way to initialise their empowering arrival than with their emphatic shot of adrenaline that was their latest single, Bloom Baby Bloom.

Led by the entrancing Ellie Rowsell, their dreamy set of lullaby hymns and punk-phased guitar anthems raced through the ears of the northern attendees, as tracks like The Last Man On Earth saw the inevitable swaying of arms to the tranquil piece, while heavier outgoings like Play The Greatest Hits saw Rowsell race across the stage with a megaphone screeching the catchy chorus to the rain-soaked crowd.

While the weather throughout their performance was less than favourable, the addition of the clouds bursting above added to this moment of ecstatic purity, turning their set finalising track Don’t Delete The Kisses into this instantaneous memory. The track itself is already fused with this nostalgic blazing magic, but paired alongside the more than ready crowd of many, it embellished a serene instance of heavenly excellence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With their set solidifying their position still at the very top of the alt-rock scene, it was then time for another artist who is arguably taking the UK music platform by storm, and that was no other than Sam Fender and his backing band of exceptional musicians.

Getting Started was the piece that fired the Geordie’s show into touch, and adamantly, what better-suited track is there to start one’s set than one named as perfectly as that?

The connection of The Borders and Howdon Aldi Death Queue was to trail, both presenting their long, thrilling guitar solos and charged saxophone features that got the crowd bouncing in this rhythmic control that was laid out by Fender’s unquestionable flair to regulate an audience of this magnitude.

Modern outings of the singer-songwriter, such as the sentimental People Watching, which saw the first back-and-forth between the Northern lad and his crowd of thousands, as the 31-year-old eased the chorus onto the Sefton Park many, creating an elated flash of crowd work that would considerably even make his icon Springsteen envious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The emotionally stimulating Spit Of You rolled on up to a sweet thematic response from the Merseyside public, as the anthemic track unravels a brutally honest tale of growing pains relating to Fender and his father, cementing a bittersweet, truthful reflection of relatability amongst practically everyone in attendance.

Rounding out his showcase of hits, the Newcastle talent concluded on his most notable outings to date; these were the troubled retelling of his teenage years in the form of Seventeen Going Under and the politically charged fireball Hypersonic Missiles, which becomes ever more relevant year on year and was the ultimate ending to a striding set of stellar modern rock.

Sunday rolled around, and with that came an empowering day of female ability, as the familiarities of Tate McRae and Jorja Smith took to the main stage early on to open the last day of festivities within the city of historical music enchantment.

Both took the crowd in awe; whether it was Tate’s choreography or Jorja’s bright vocals, the pair managed to stir a motion of wonder as BBC Big Weekend was nearing its Northern departure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following on from the strengthened female front were two bands led by feminine ingenuity: the American HAIM and the British Wet Leg, both acclaimed in their own rights, took to the main stage, playing out their very best to the park that truly appreciated their unapologetic performances.

It was then on over to the new music stage to experience the phenomenon that was JADE; the Geordie lass was on her first solo outing since her Little Mix days, and the crowd was more than up for it, as the packed-out tent recited practically all of her tracks back to her in formidable fashion, whether it was her fiery solo work or the iconic tracks from her Little Mix days.

Concluding the 3 days of musical quality was the calming close that was Mumford and Sons; their easy-going set of laidback tuneful pieces made for a warming end to a festival of merited musical gifts.

With that, BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend fought off the sometimes tough weather conditions and brought in a diverse range of acts spanning the globe to create an unmatched energy, all within the borders of a city renowned for its music.

Here’s to hoping the festival expands its horizons to more cities above the Northern divide and champions the artists that are truly making a difference within the world.