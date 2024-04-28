Baroque pop duo Barbara set for South Yorkshire return after Paul Weller support slot

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dynamic duo Barbara put on a lively show during a recent date alongside the former frontman of The Jam at Sheffield City Hall.

The pair of brothers lit up the stage with their charismatic charm and 70s influenced pop – and they will be back in Sheffield later this year.

They have been supporting Weller across the country and its clear to see why – the duo’s bright attitude lit up the City Hall and made for a hugely energetic start to the evening.

Baroque pop duo Barbara will be making a swift return to South Yorkshire.

Dressed in all 70s attire, the brothers and their band bounced onto the stage, addressing the Sheffield audience with a stylish attitude that got the crowd playing along to their fun onstage antics from the get go.

They opened their lively set with the track Waiting Outside Alone, driven by a heavy/groovy guitar hook and satirical lyrics – and it served as a great introduction to the northern audience.

Following on next was These New Communications, a playful track that feels lost to the funk-pop movements of the 70s, while being mixed in a style reminiscent to catchy singalong hits from the 60s.

The brotherly duet were very interactive with the crowd, getting them to play along with their games, getting each tier of rows to chant the song title before kicking into the song itself.

They finished their charmingly brilliant set with BRB – and this youthful Brighton band is definitely one to keep an eye out for.

The 70s inspired pop duo use satirical lyricism to debate the play on power in media today.

They were also handpicked by Neil Hannon to support The Divine Comedy and also played fourteen shows supporting Haircut One Hundred the following year.

The duo have also just announced their EP, Happy Days!, released May on May 22.

Comprised of brothers Henry and John Tydeman, Barbara has captivated multi-generational audiences with their distinctive blend of eclectic influences.

Tour dates:

8th November - HOVE, The Brunswick

9th November - NEW MILTON, Forest Arts Centre

14th November - SHEFFIELD, Greystones

15th November - BARNOLDSWICK, Music and Arts Centre

21st November - PUTNEY, Half Moon

22nd November - GUILDFORD, Holroyd

Barbara are poised to deliver a collection of tracks that showcase the growing juxtaposition of power in 2024.

Ironically, and purposefully, named "Happy Days!", the EP continues the band's tradition of crafting classic pop bops with an intelligently placed literary approach.

Their lyrics merrily challenge the societal and generational divide that’s covered in the media daily.

Melodically drawing from the likes of Glam Pop and Broadway, the brothers openly question the media's perception of leadership, the swayed depiction of modernity versus tradition and the power of communicating your values, irrelevant of when you were born.

With their quintessentially British lyrics, infused with the refreshingly inquisitive spirit of literary giants Harold Pinter, George Orwell, and Ray Davies, Barbara offers listeners a characterful, immersive musical experience that transcends long-established generational boundaries.