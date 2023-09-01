The Yorkshire trio, who hail from Bradford and who are also known as BBCC, will appear at The Dome on November 18.

Composed of Gareth “GK” Kelly, Kane Welsh, and Sam "Clive" Robinson, the trio enjoyed a number two album with Disrespectful last year and have also enjoyed success with songs such as BMW and Don’t You Worry About Me.

The group began by uploading comedy and prank videos on Facebook and in 2018, they began to make music as Bad Boy Chiller Crew.

In December 2019, The Guardian named them as one of their "50 new artists for 2020" and in November 2021, the band appeared in their own 6-episode, self-titled reality TV series, broadcast on ITV2.

Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday 8 September at 10am.