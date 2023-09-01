News you can trust since 1925
Bad Boy Chiller Crew announce Doncaster date as part of UK tour

Garage collective Bad Boy Chiller Crew have announced a date in Doncaster as part of their UK autumn tour.
By Darren Burke
Published 1st Sep 2023, 12:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 12:24 BST

The Yorkshire trio, who hail from Bradford and who are also known as BBCC, will appear at The Dome on November 18.

Composed of Gareth “GK” Kelly, Kane Welsh, and Sam "Clive" Robinson, the trio enjoyed a number two album with Disrespectful last year and have also enjoyed success with songs such as BMW and Don’t You Worry About Me.

The group began by uploading comedy and prank videos on Facebook and in 2018, they began to make music as Bad Boy Chiller Crew.

Bad Boy Chiller Crew are coming to Doncaster.
    In December 2019, The Guardian named them as one of their "50 new artists for 2020" and in November 2021, the band appeared in their own 6-episode, self-titled reality TV series, broadcast on ITV2.

    Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday 8 September at 10am.

    Find out more: https://www.dclt.co.uk/whats-on

