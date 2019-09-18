Award-winning musical to visit Doncaster - but it's not quite what you think
The show is completely accessible for B/blind and D/deaf audiences and uses the power of imagination.
An imagined Bon Jovi musical is on offer at the CAST in Doncaster centre next week.
We’ve Got Each Other is an all-singing, all-dancing spectacle simply using the power of imagination and the help of just one man: theatre maker Paul O’Donnell.
The award winning show has also received Arts Council England funding in a bid to make the show completely accessible for B/blind and D/deaf audiences using Talking Birds Theatre Company's revolutionary new access tool, The Difference Engine.
The aim of the project is to make the access provisions not only ‘functional’, but also 'creative' and 'engaging' to offer as equally as spectacular show as hearing and sighted audiences would expect.
Paul has re-visited the rehearsal room and worked with trained Audio Describer, Stuart Reid, blind artist Lucy Haywood and Difference Engine Operator, Will Jackson, to ensure that the show is not just accessible to B/blind and D/deaf audiences.
Audiences will gain access to the audio descriptions and captions via an app on their phone, and handsets will be available at The Rep and support can be provided to all audience members who need it.
Paul O’Donnell will perform We’ve Got Eachother at CAST on Wednesday, September 25 from 7.15pm.
He said: “Making the show accessible and enjoyable for all audiences is extremely important to me. Accessibility is not an add-on to We’ve Got Each Other, but integral to the show and we’ve taken time to ensure that scenes will work for all audiences. We hope that our visual and hearing impaired audiences will feel like they are not missing anything from the experience, but instead can enjoy added elements and in-jokes with the satirical audio description and humorous captioning that other audience members will miss out on.”
To book tickets for We’ve Got Each Other, you can visit www.castindoncaster.com or call the box office on 01302 303 959.