Askern Music Festival: South Yorkshire's Reverend and The Makers join bill

Sheffield favourites Reverend and The Makers are the latest addition to the festival which will take place at Askern Events Field on July 13.

Led my enigmatic frontman Jon McClure, the band have racked up seven albums, including two top ten hits with their debut The State Of Things and last year’s Heatwave In The Cold North.

They are perhaps best known for their 2007 top ten hit, Heavyweight Champion Of The World and its follow up, He Said He Loved Me.

Reverend and The Makers will perform at this year's Askern Music Festival.

This year’s event will be headlined by international soul pop sensation Billy Ocean, whose hits include Red Light Spells Danger, Love Really Hurts Without You and When The Going Gets Tough.

Also playing are 90s indie favourites The Farm, Scots rockers The View and former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan, who returns after a triumphant performance last year.