Askern Music Festival: Razorlight to top bill at Doncaster music spectacular

Organisers of this year’s one day spectacular on July 8 have described this year’s line up as ‘the biggest one yet’ with The Enemy, ex-Kasabian frontman Tom Meighand and 90s Britpop stars Space also on the bill.

Formed in 2002, Razorlight made their breakthrough in 2004 with their debut album Up All Night which hit the UK top three and spawned singles Golden Touch and Somewhere Else.

The band, fronted by Johnny Borrell, also scored top ten success with hits In The Morning, America and Wire To Wire.

Razorlight will top the bill at this year's Askern Music Festival.

Coventry indie icons The Enemy, best known for hits such as We’ll Live And Die In These Towns as well as Away From Here and Had Enough will also be taking to the stage.

Ex-Kasabian lead singer Tom Meighan, who has forged a solo career after leaving the band in 2020, will also appear, along with Lancashire indie pop favourites Lottery Winners.

Space, who enjoyed success with songs such as The Female Of The Species and Neighbourhood are also on the bill, while in the acoustic tent, Cast frontman John Power will be performing, no doubt performing some of his best known songs such as Flying, Sandstorm and Walk Away.

Former Inspiral Carpets lead singer Tom Hingley will also perform in the acoustic tent while a whole host of local bands and acts are set to be unveiled in the coming weeks and months.The festival will take place at Thornhurst Manor on July 8.

