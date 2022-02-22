Askern Music Festival: Lightning Seeds, Feeder, The Coral and more confirmed for Doncaster

The one-day music spectacular was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of Covid but will bounce back in July with a massive-line up.

Organisers have already confirmed the show will feature Britpop favourites including Feeder, Republica and The Coral while also on the bill are the Lightning Seeds, the band behind the iconic ‘it’s coming home’ football anthem Three Lions.

Doncaster’s own Bang Bang Romeo will perform and the acoustic tent will see performances from Chris Helme (The Seahorses), Mark Morriss (The Bluetones) and Nigel Clark (Dodgy).

Ian Broudie of the Lightning Seeds, pictured with David Baddiel and Frank Skinner in 1996, is among the performers at Askern Music Festival.

There will also be local support bands, a host of other activities as well as food and refreshments at the festival which takes place at Askern Cricket Club on July 9.

Between them, the bands have clocked up a string of hits and classic indie anthems

Feeder scored success with Buck Rogers and Just The Way I’m Feeling, while The Coral enjoyed hits with songs such as Pass It On, In The Morning and Dreaming Of You.

Drop Dead Gorgeous and Ready To Go were smashes for Republica while the Lightning Seeds have also seen chart success with songs such as What If?, Marvellous, Change, You Showed Me and Pure.

Tickets bought for the previously cancelled festivals remain valid.

However, should you want a refund please contact [email protected]