Andre Rieu's annual Christmas concert to be screened at Doncaster cinemas

Classical music superstar Andre Rieu is to come to the cinema in Doncaster – with the screening of his annual Christmas concert.

This Christmas, world-renowned violinist and conductor André Rieu invites you to experience the magic of the festive season with his brand-new concert, Gold and Silver, screening exclusively in cinemas starting on December 7.

Filmed in the picturesque city of Maastricht, André’s hometown, Gold and Silver is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season with family and friends.

Bringing all the warmth, joy, and sparkle of Christmas to the big screen, the concert is presented by Piece of Magic Entertainment and will be shown in over 500 cinemas in the UK, including Doncaster’s Vue and Savoy cinemas.

Andre Rieu is bringing his Christmas concert to Doncaster.

Set amidst the enchanting scenery of a winter wonderland, Rieu’s Christmas concert is a dazzling celebration of festive glamour and extraordinary music, brought to life on the big screen at your local cinema.

The concert hall is transformed into a breathtaking setting, adorned with the twinkling glow of 150 chandeliers, 50 Venetian candelabras, and even an ice rink.

Rieu and his beloved Johann Strauss Orchestra will dazzle audiences with mesmerizing performances of timeless Christmas classics and carols.

Audiences can sit back, relax and immerse themselves with a delightful lineup of beloved Christmas carols, soaring waltzes, and beautiful songs.

The program features timeless favourites like Jingle Bells, Ave Maria, Silent Night, Hallelujah, Sleigh Ride, and many more—all brought to life with the unmatched passion and artistry of André Rieu and his orchestra.

With the stunning and immersive sound quality of the big screen, these performances promise to be an unforgettable experience.

Joining André Rieu on stage are special guest artists, including the incredible young singer Emma Kok who will perform the gorgeous Voilá and the ever loved All I Want For Christmas.

From heartwarming melodies to dazzling visuals, Gold and Silver is a feast for the senses, offering a musical journey that captures the true spirit of the season.

As always, the maestro will be joined by presenter Charlotte Hawkins, who will offer viewers an exclusive behind-the-scenes look, including an interview with André about creating his magical winter wonderland and taking viewers on a walk through the beautiful indoor Christmas market.

André commented: "Christmas holds a special magic for me – a time to share the love and beauty of music while creating memories that last a lifetime.

"Music has the unique ability to bring people together, and during the holiday season, this becomes even more meaningful. Christmas is about more than just the festivities; it’s a time for connection, for gathering with friends and family, and for celebrating the moments that bind us.

“At its heart, Christmas reminds us of the importance of being together. In a world that often feels busy and fast-paced, the season offers us a moment to pause, reflect, and cherish the relationships that matter most.

“Music has the power to transcend words and touch our hearts in ways that remind us of the love we share with those around us. I hope Gold & Silver brings a little of that magic to your holiday season!”

André Rieu has become a global sensation. His concerts, known for their joyful atmosphere and inclusivity, have made him one of the most beloved classical music performers of all time. With a career spanning decades, his music has touched millions, and his Christmas concerts are a much-anticipated yearly tradition.

Gold and Silver is more than just a concert—it’s an invitation to celebrate the magic of music at the most wonderful time of the year. Don’t miss this season’s must-see cinematic event.

Full details and tickets are available from www.andreincinemas.com