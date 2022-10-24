The self-described “best bar band in the world” – consisting of core members and rock legends Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, Aerosmith´s Joe Perry and guitarist Tommy Henriksen – are the first headliners revealed for Scarborough OAT’s eagerly-awaited 2023 summer season.

They open their 2023 UK Tour at the Yorkshire coast venue – the UK’s largest purpose-built outdoor concert arena – on Wednesday July 5.

Tickets go on sale at 10am Friday October 28 via scarboroughopenairtheatre.com

Hollywood Vampires

Hollywood Vampires’ tradition is to play a riotous tribute to the great lost heroes of music and their own original material, released on their studio album ‘Rise’.

And you simply just can’t keep a good band down. Forced to cancel their planned 2020 tour due to the global pandemic, the special bond that ties the members of the band to the UK has brought them back at the earliest opportunity.

Making no secret of their love of classic British rock’n’roll, they pepper their blistering sets with songs from The Who, Led Zeppelin, David Bowie, Motörhead and more.

Ahead of Hollywood Vampires’ 2023 UK Tour, frontman Alice Cooper said: "Well it’s already been three years since the Vampires have toured. I can't wait to get back with the guys, I really love being in that band. My band is great and wonderful, but playing with the Vampires is an entirely different situation.

“I don’t necessarily do any theatrics at all, I’m just the lead singer, in a band, and the band just happens to be one of the best bands around! It’ll be great to see Johnny and Joe and Buck and Chris and all the guys. We’ll be rocking these places, especially England, I can’t wait to get to England! Lock your doors, put garlic all around, because the Vampires are coming!"

Joe Perry added: “Next Summer it will be finally time for the Hollywood Vampires to rise again! We can’t wait to play the songs from our latest album, Rise, for all our fans across the pond. The excitement builds as we countdown the days! See you all then… remember, leave the garlic at home!”

Hollywood Vampires 2023 UK Tour:

Wednesday July 5 - Scarborough, Open Air Theatre

Friday July 7 - Swansea, Swansea Arena

Saturday July 8 - Manchester, AO Arena

Sunday July 9 - London, The O2

Tuesday July 11 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Wednesday July 12 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Peter Taylor, venue programmer at Scarborough OAT, said: “This is a huge coup for Scarborough OAT. Hollywood Vampires are heading back to the UK for the first time in five years and we are delighted this long-awaited tour includes a date on the Yorkshire coast before they play some of the UK’s biggest arenas.

“I’m sure rock fans will love this – the first of many exciting announcements we have coming up here at Scarborough OAT in the next few weeks. Roll on Summer 2023 – it’s going to be amazing!”

Hollywood Vampires first came together to record in 2015, bonding over a shared love of their favourite songs and a desire to celebrate their ‘dead, drunk friends’ by playing the music of the fallen heroes. Named after Alice’s 1970s drinking club that included the likes of John Lennon, Keith Moon and Mickey Dolenz, legendary performances ensued around the world.

With stone cold classics by the likes of The Doors, Love, AC/DC and the rest, plus of course Alice and Aerosmith’s hits, Hollywood Vampires were voted “best performance” of 2018 at London’s Wembley Arena on their last UK journey.

The 16-track album ‘Rise’, produced by Tommy Henriksen and the Hollywood Vampires, is one of the purest, most unapologetic and enjoyable rock and roll albums of recent times, made by masters of the craft and true fans of the form. Unlike their 2015 debut record, the second album consists mainly of original material, written by the band. There are, however, in the spirit of the Vampires’ original mission, three covers of songs originally written and recorded by legendary rockers who died far too young.

Joining the tour as special guests are South African rockers Seether. Since forming in Pretoria, South Africa in 1999, Seether have amassed a global fan base that has grown organically, offering their fans around the world camaraderie, comfort, and a sense of personal power.

Their impressive sales and chart history includes three platinum and two gold albums, 17 #1 singles, 21 Top 5 multi-format hits, single sales topping 17 million and over 2 billion streams world-wide across all platforms. Seether is Billboard’s #8 All-Time Mainstream Rock Artist, which covers the 40-year history of the chart’s existence. Their most recent album — their eighth — the acclaimed Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum (If You Want Peace, Prepare for War), was released in 2020 via Fantasy Records.

Hollywood Vampires VIP packages will include exclusive merchandise, autographed memorabilia and the chance of a personal photograph with Joe, Johnny and Alice.