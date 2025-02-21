Album review: Sam Fender shimmers with cinematic new release People Watching

Northern star Sam Fender shimmers startlingly with his celestial-blessed return to form with the release of hotly-anticipated new album People Watching.

Lorded in his usual songwriting intimacy, the Geordie singer-songwriter careens an all-encompassing sound, tailored by the casual blending of lush guitars and Northern tales drenched in dreariness, as Fender diversifies with his latest cinematic outing.

The Tyneside artist, now finding himself two critically acclaimed albums in (and most likely this third to follow), with his first outing in the form of the charged political spitting fireball of Hypersonic Missiles (2019) or the angst-blazed empathy reflective throughout Seventeen Going Under (2021).

Sam has subsequently altered gears, opening himself up to a more folk-rock 80s sound akin to the synthesisers and melodies coined by his idols of his childhood, which were undoubtedly plastered on his bedroom walls when he was the demographic of his present and dedicated fanbase.

With that sparkly-nostalgic sound sprayed throughout the remarkable record, it's clear as day to see how one of his major idols, Adam Granduciel (frontman of The War On Drugs), lent an experienced hand in producing this titular collection.

This is Sam’s most detailed work to date – and one that will unquestionably define the next generation of indie-lovers.

Though through his sporadic, unprecedented rise to the top with the hit sensation sophomore release that was Seventeen Going Under (2021), the North Shields talent and his band took a well-earned break in the sun-driven rays of Los Angeles to conclude the initial recordings that first took place in the crowded, bustling UK capital London many months prior.

Poignant title track People Watching caught the airwaves of radio stations everywhere with a firm and distinct grasp of Fender’s new direction.

As the brighter-than-life guitars paired with his isolated lyrics of grief and connection paint a precious yet personal scene into one of Fender’s closest memories.

Eternalising a loved one of his while simultaneously segmenting an undisputed gem into his crown of bruised-beautiful anthems.

Gritty yet undisputedly divine, his newest collection crosses multiple untreaded paths and extortionary intimacies, as turbulent tracks such as the bristling cornerstone that is Chin Up and the melancholic longing of Arm’s Length ravel in their own standout tender tales.

So, when Sam decided to haul out the moonily sweet All Is On My Side (2019) from his diverse portfolio, it came as quite a shock for his unexpected tour late last year.

Now hearing the album, that very single was a freshly poised indication of the dreamy sounds that were to lace the boots of this very album, as Nostaligia’s Lie and Crumbling Empire can be heard tainted by the misty sounds that enveloped one of the Geordie’s earliest singles.

One of the key new highlights of Sam’s divergently layered musical arsenal is the sublime/necessary addition of backing vocalist and long-time friend of Fender’s—Brook Bentham.

Her serene vocals entrance and heighten the collective narrative of the album, with the notable standout of her heavenly deliveries throughout the enchantingly folk A Little Bit Closer.

Bentham enriches the album’s soul collectively and evokes the emotively written lyrics, drafted by her friend who thoughtfully lent out to her a welcoming invitation to his band of gifted musicians.

The tempestuous TV Dinner and nonchalant Something Heavy roll out a bar song and tune, as they brashly announce and rub off each other in a hardened yet carefully provoked perceptive that only the Newcastle lyricist could attain and attach to the alluring nature of each song.

Now diving deeper into the closing stages of this stormy enriched LP, the ending track uncovers a soft yet stirringly sweet side of Fender’s storytelling talents, as Remember My Name is a love song dedicated to his late grandparents – from the perspective of his Grandad.

Fender unravels the tale of pride and love that he holds ever so deeply for the two while carefully distributing a heartfelt story that many will find comforting and pertinent to themselves.

With now three prodigious albums under his genre-diverse belt, the North Shields singer who so profoundly burst onto the scene with his fiery debut Play God (2017) has once again redefined himself while documenting Northern woes and hardship, while truly cementing himself as the most excitingly raw talent in the UK music scene.

People Watching by Sam Fender is out now via Polydor Records