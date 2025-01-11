Afrobeats night set to showcase African music at Doncaster city centre club
Vibe in Lazarus Court is staging the event on January 25 and a spokesperson said: “Our new African-aligned club is offering a much-needed space for people of African descent to come together and celebrate their cultural heritage.
"This innovative club is all about fostering creativity, while also strengthening the bonds of the local community.
“By organizing cultural events, it provides a platform to showcase the richness of African heritage.
"These events not only celebrate tradition but also help bridge gaps and foster mutual respect. It’s a chance for everyone to learn about the diversity that exists within the community. Everyone is welcome.”
The Afro Press Play night will take place from 9pm to 4am and will include afrobeats, amapiano, bashment and zimpiano sounds, with shisha available.
What is Afrobeats?
Not to be confused with Afrobeat or Afroswing, Afrobeats is an umbrella term to describe popular music from West Africa and the diaspora that initially developed in Nigeria, Ghana, and the UK in the 2000s and 2010s.
Afrobeats is less of a style per se, and more of a descriptor for the fusion of sounds flowing out of Nigeria and Ghana.
Genres such as hiplife, jùjú music, highlife, azonto music, and naija beats, among others, were amalgamated under the "Afrobeats" umbrella.
Afrobeats is primarily produced in Lagos, Accra, and London.
Afrobeats began to experience widespread global mainstream acclaim in the late 2010s, with artists achieving success across Africa, Europe, and North America.
