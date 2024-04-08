Abba tribute at Doncaster Pride to mark 50th anniversary of band's Eurovision victory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Agnetha, Benny, Bjorn and Anni-Frid made their arrival on the world music stage, scooping victory in the 1974 contest with Waterloo.

Announcing the news, a spokesperson said: “UK Pride Doncaster is proud to bring you another Main Stage announcement - and what better day than the 50th anniversary of this band taking the world by storm and winning the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest.

“We’ve scoured the tributes and we’re proud to confirm Revival ABBA Tribute Band are not only the best tribute, but an added bonus they are Doncaster through and through - and they have played Doncaster Pride before a very, very long time ago.

“They will perform the first full set of the day and bring you all the hits you know and love.”