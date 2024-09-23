A learner parent and a Dr Who actor headline Cast Comedy Club
Headlining is Sam Avery, best selling author of ‘Confessions Of A Learner Parent’.
He’s an award winning blogger and a regular guest on The Steve Lamacq Show on BBC 6 Music, Radio 5 Live, Talksport and Daybreak on Sky News.
A former Leicester Mercury Comedian of the Year nominee and City Life Comedian of the Year runner up he’s described by Metro as ‘quick witted and painfully funny.’
Opening the show is Bethany Black, described as ‘a comedy genius’ by Matt Lucas.
Her TV credits include Rosie Jones's Disability Comedy Extravaganza, Cucumber Banana Tofu trilogy with her perfectly pitched laconic anecdotes.
She also portrayed 474 in Dr Who.
Support comes from Doncaster’s own Steve Cairns and the multi award winning Andy Ellis. Compere is the Metro Award winning Anthony J Brown. Show starts at 7.45pm.
Tickets are £14.50 on 01302 303 959 or online at castindoncaster.com.
