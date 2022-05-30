A journey through the history of mining in South Yorkshire told via folk music

Instead of a musical guest, the club will feature a performance of the highly acclaimed musical documentary “Remember....” which is a journey in music and narration through the history of the Mining Industry from the early days right up to its demise.

The play is written, performed and narrated by local musicians and songwriters Alan Wood and John Snook.

Organiser Andrew Wild said: “This musical is a little masterpiece and has been performed in a number of venues in Yorkshire over the last year or so.

"It has had fantastic reviews and brings back to life an industry that was an integral part of our community and our lives but is now lost for ever.

“Alan and John explore all the hidden corners of this complex story, from children working underground in the 1830s, through the terrible Oaks Colliery Disaster in 1866 to the present day.

"I don’t think anyone could listen to John Snook’s song “Aberfan” without being moved. It will be an evening of powerful music and story - we’re really looking forward to it.

“And as well as the play there will be songs and music from our talented floor singers, including one who is travelling all the way from Staffordshire for the occasion."

The event will be held at St James Rooms, Church Street, Wath upon Dearne. Doors open 7.30pm. Tickets £5. Take your own drinks.

Money raised will support Barnsley Blind and Partially Sighted Association.