90s indie pop chart stars Cud set for Doncaster pub gig

90s indie pop rockers Cud are set to perform a gig at a Doncaster pub.

The Leeds band, best remembered for top 40 songs such as Rich and Strange, Purple Love Balloon and the iconic Only (A Prawn In Whitby) will perform at Leopard on November 8.

A spokesperson said: “Emerging from the same art/design cauldron that produced fellow Leeds legends Soft Cell, Scritti Politti, and The Mekons, Cud were the pre-Britpop answer to doleful shoegazing bands – fun-loving, light-hearted, romantic and downright catchy.

“Alternatively loved or loathed like a yeast extract, Cud are indie rock for the unpretentious pleasure seeker, boasting as they do the rich deep-lunged voice of Carl Puttnam, edgy guitars of Mike Dunphy and tight, funky rhythm section of William Potter, bass and Gogs Byrn, drums.”

Formed in 1987, they broke up in 1995 after some chart success but reformed in 2006 to support the release of a greatest hits album.