90s dance stars Utah Saints to headline music festival at Doncaster pub

The Thorne Waterside Music Festival will take place at The Barge Inn on Friday and Saturday, with the techno duo, known for hits such as Something Good, Believe In Me and What Can You Do For Me will be supported by indie covers band Melting Pot.

Capella, best known for 1993 hit U Got 2 Let The Music, will also feature along with music from Kinda Queen, Rory Hoy Kiziah and the Kings Gordon's Alive, Freightdogs, Annabell Drummer and Emma Ramsden.

A festival spokesman said: “Utah Saints have been making music, DJing and playing gigs around the globe since the birth of house music.

“The world renowned duo have released nine Top 40 UK hits – four of which hit the top 10 and sold over two million records worldwide.