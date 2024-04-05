90s dance music stars announce rave night date at Doncaster bingo club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rave favourites N-Trance will appear for a special night at the city’s Buzz Bingo club in Wheatley Hall Road in June at a special Bada Bingo event.

A spokesman said: “Attention ravers and misbehavers, Bada Bingo is taking over with dance legends N-Trance.

“Get ready for a night like no other – a crazy mix of bingo games, rave rounds and confetti showers.

“Escape to throwback hits and guilty pleasures, win iconic prizes, mass singalongs and dance offs – and then N-Trance will then take to the stage for an iconic DJ set.”

The group’s breakthrough came in 1995 with rave classic Set You Free, which reached number two and was followed up with reworked versions of the Bee Gees’ Stayin’ Alive, Ottawan’s D.I.S.C.O and Rod Stewart’s Da Ya Think I’m Sexy.