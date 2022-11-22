Fronted by iconic frontman Buster Bloodvessel, the band will be performing at The Leopard on December 7.

The band were at the forefront of the ska revival movement in England in the late '70s and quickly became the novelty favourites of the fad through their bald, enormous-bodied frontman's silly on-stage antics, earning early exposure through 2-Tone Records package tours and an appearance in the live documentary Dance Craze.

Along with Madness, The Specials and The Selecter, the band brough ska and 2 Tone music to a whole new audience and all are still keeping the spirit of the music alive 40 years on from its heyday.

Bad Manners are coming to Doncaster

Most Popular

In the early '80s, they had many UK hits including Ne-Ne Na-Na Na-Na Nu-Nu, Lip Up Fatty, Special Brew and Can Can.