60 years in art are revealed at XP School in Doncaster by borough artist John Sprakes

A lifetime of paintings have been captured in a new book by a talented Doncaster artist who will be making a special visit to a school in town on May 3.

An Evening can be spent with artist John Sprakes as he launches his book: ‘Journey into Abstraction’ at XP East School from 6.30pm.

The book, which covers John’s six decades in the art world, shows the breadth of his work.

An evening with John Sprakes ROI, RBA, MAFA celebrates the publication of John’s much anticipated book – a sumptuous collection of 256 pages, including 200 colour plates, that takes the reader through the artist’s creative journey.

As John says, the journey has taken him through the figurative and derivative, and finally into abstraction, and has allowed him to pursue a personal vision that is full of movement, colour, texture, mixed media, scale and gesture. John’s book offers a fascinating insight into the development of a vibrant abstract language of this leading figure in 20th Century British Art.

John said: “It’s been a cathartic and engaging experience to pull this book together. Sometimes you don’t see the journey yourself until you chart the territory. More than a record this feels like a companion to my life in art – which it’s my privilege and pleasure to share at this launch.” At the launch John will introduce a power point of his work followed by a book signing with refreshments. Admission free.