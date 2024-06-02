"I create doll's houses for adults - rooms take up to two months to make and can cost up to £3K” - watch video
and live on Freeview channel 276
A woman creates stylish doll's houses for adults complete with modern tiny furniture.
Beth Krum, 52, got her first doll's house in her late 30s when she asked for a flat-pack Victorian cottage for her birthday. Beth learnt to make her own mini furniture so she could decorate the interior of the cottage. She made tiny cushions, toilets, a fridge and even a working light.
In 2018, Beth started an Etsy shop selling some of the small items she had made before eventually taking over a miniatures company that was shutting down in 2021. She sells tiny lamps, kitchenware and rugs but also makes bespoke pieces on commission. Beth also attends miniatures festivals where she sets up a table.
One aluminium fridge with a freezer drawer, Perspex shelves and lighting would take around 24 hours to make, and cost around £160 when sold. Some of Beth’s customers commission her to make a whole room to fit straight into their doll's houses. Rooms can take several weeks of full-time work to make and can cost up to £3K.
Beth, from Bitterne Park, Southampton, said: "I live, eat and sleep miniatures - and I feel blessed that I get to do so much of what I love."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.