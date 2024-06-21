West Bromwich: Moment police officer helps rescue two sisters, 76 and 82, from under car after being run down
Video shows the moment an heroic police officer helped rescue two elderly sisters trapped under a car at a pub after being run down by a disqualified driver.
CCTV footage shows a Vauxhall Insignia, being driven by Nicholas Adams, reversing at speed before hitting the women, aged 76 aged 82, and mounting a flower bed.
In bodycam footage, PC Glenn Brabham can be seen supporting firefighters, comforting the women, who have asked not to be named, and manoeuvring himself under the vehicle. He managed to rescue one of the women while fire services rescued the second woman.
One of the women spent six weeks in hospital with multiple serious fractures to her body. The second woman spent 10 weeks in hospital also with multiple serious fractures.
Adams had arrived at the pub in the passenger seat of the car with two others, however after a minor collision in the car park, he decided to get into the driver’s seat and move the vehicle. The incident occurred at The Dovecote Pub in West Bromwich on October 15 2023.
Three days before, Adams, aged 57, was convicted of driving a vehicle whilst above the alcohol limit and received a 12 month driving disqualification.
Adams was sentenced to three years and 11 months in jail and was disqualified from driving for two years at Wolverhampton Crown Court on June 20. PC Brabham was named the overall winner of the West Midlands Police Federation Bravery Awards earlier this year.
