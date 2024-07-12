Footage shows violent robbery gang who "terrorised" children as young as 13 with metal bars in rampage
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Wearing balaclavas, AJ Katnoria, Samuel Phillips and Ben Hoey targeted eight victims during the violent rampage.
In one of the incidents, a weapon was held to the throat of a man. Threats and assaults also included a 14-year-old boy being struck with a metal bar. Demands were made for cash and items including phones, as the three men brandished a metal bar, pole and wrenches during the robbing spree.
The incidents happened between 8.50pm and around 10.15pm on 13 January 2024, when victims, aged between 13 and 29, were approached by Philips and Katnoria. Hoey waited in a nearby vehicle to assist their getaway and search for further targets across Snodland and Rochester in Kent. The three men have been jailed for a total of 15 years.
At Maidstone Crown Court, they all pleaded guilty to five counts of robbery, three counts of attempted robbery and a charge of assault. Katnoria and Phillips also admitted possessing cannabis. On 25 June, Katnoria and Hoey were each sentenced to five years and three months’ imprisonment. Phillips received four years and seven months.
DS John-Paul Foley of North Kent CID said: “These men scoured the streets in search of those who appeared vulnerable and would be easy targets, including several children.
“They covered their faces to disguise themselves and acted together to terrorise and assault victims quickly, before making off in a vehicle in search of their next target. The youngest victim was just 13 and was pushed to the floor and told he was going to be killed. Each victim has been either physically attacked or psychologically harmed from these incidents and I hope that these significant prison sentences will now at least provide some reassurance and make them feel safer.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.