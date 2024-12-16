"I've lost everything": Video shows 22-foot canal boat going up in flames - leaving owner without a home

Published 16th Dec 2024
A shocking video shows a canal boat sinking after being engulfed by flames in a raging fire - leaving the owner devastated.

George Pedley, 40, was out for the evening when a neighbour boater called him with the news that his beloved white boat was on fire. Stored diesel and petrol fuel on the front and gas bottles resulted in a catastrophic explosion - leaving the boat engulfed in flames.

Fire services were called to the incident on December 6 to put down the flames at Sandfield Bridge in Frampton Upon Severn.

George Pedley's boat under the water at Sandfield Bridge in Frampton Upon Severn, after the blaze.placeholder image
George Pedley's boat under the water at Sandfield Bridge in Frampton Upon Severn, after the blaze. | SWNS

Mr Pedley attended the blaze promptly - but all he saw was his four-year-old boat called 'Harrison's Dream' under the water. He had only migrated to Gloucester canal four months ago after living in Tewkesbury Marina.

Mr Pedley said: "When my friend called I was in complete disbelief - I thought 'it can't be my boat'. I am still processing it - I never contemplated losing everything. It is hard to take because a lot of that is irreplaceable.

"All of the memories I had there from friends who have passed away. Everything inside has been destroyed. I would imagine the only things that are salvaged are metal items.”

