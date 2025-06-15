Shocking moment man smashes bottles of alcohol in Tesco store after repeatedly punching staff in the head
A man who repeatedly attacked staff at a supermarket after being told to leave has been jailed.
Steven Clegg, 38, entered Tesco, in Broadway, Peterborough, on the evening of 7 February and refused to leave despite being banned.
A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “He retaliated by damaging the entry barrier and attacking staff, repeatedly punching security personnel in the head and throwing bottles and cans of alcohol.”
Clegg, of no fixed address, admitted criminal damage, assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH), common assault and affray and was jailed for a year at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday (22 May).
PC Chabraszewski, who investigated, said: “Clegg had been banned from the store due to his previous anti-social behaviour yet continued to enter the shop and cause a nuisance.
“No one should be subjected to violence for simply trying to do their job, and I hope this sentence provides some reassurance for them.”