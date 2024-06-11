Surfer rescued from beach by helicopter after spelling “Help” on the sand with rocks in dramatic video
Dramatic video shows the moment a surfer was rescued from a beach by helicopter after spelling “HELP” on the sand with rocks.
The man’s message signalling he needed help was noticed by a passenger travelling in a private helicopter, which led to the sighting being reported to authorities.
In video posted to X by the fire service on June 9, the emergency responder can be seen securing the surfer to a harness on the beach, before they ascend up from the sands and are safely dropped onto the grass on the cliff above. The surfer’s “HELP” message is visible on the sand behind them.
The rescuer was winched down to retrieve the surfer due to the helicopter not being able to land on the beach. The surfer did not require any medical attention.
The incident happened on Davenport Beach about 25 miles southwest of San Jose, California. The rescue operation was conducted by Santa Cruz and Santa Clara fire departments, Cal Fire and California State Parks.
