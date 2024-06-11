This video More videos

Watch as the emergency responder attaches the surfer to a harness before they ascend up from the beach to safety.

Dramatic video shows the moment a surfer was rescued from a beach by helicopter after spelling “HELP” on the sand with rocks.

The man’s message signalling he needed help was noticed by a passenger travelling in a private helicopter, which led to the sighting being reported to authorities.

In video posted to X by the fire service on June 9, the emergency responder can be seen securing the surfer to a harness on the beach, before they ascend up from the sands and are safely dropped onto the grass on the cliff above. The surfer’s “HELP” message is visible on the sand behind them.

The rescuer was winched down to retrieve the surfer due to the helicopter not being able to land on the beach. The surfer did not require any medical attention.