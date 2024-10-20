This video More videos

Video shows the moment when a War Horse statue was covered in a crocheted coat of 4,000 purple poppies - to honour the fallen service animals for Remembrance Day.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Watch the moving moment when volunteers dressed a memorial statue in a beautiful coat of purple poppies - which was crocheted by hand. In the video (click to play above), helpers can be seen standing on a raised platform as they drape the gorgeous hand-sewn garment over the giant sculpture.

The project was co-ordinated by animal charity, Murphy’s Army. Founder, Bev Alderson, hand-sewed each poppy onto the coat which had been sent to her by volunteers who crocheted them. Speaking about the origins of the project, Bev Alderson said: “For the past three years we have dressed the Horsforth Horse statue in Leeds which has received superb feedback. We were aware of the Featherstone War Horse and thought what a wonderful way it would be to raise awareness of the purple poppy, and its significance as a symbol of remembrance for animals. We are extremely grateful to Featherstone Town Council for giving us permission and hope that the coat will be used for many years to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Featherstone War Horse memorial gets purple poppy coat to remember fallen service animals | NW

353 red poppies have been included in the coat to commemorate the Featherstone soldiers who died in the First World War.

Featherstone War Horse memorial gets purple poppy coat to remember fallen service animals | NW

Speaking about the importance of remembering the work of service animals, Pui Ling Ma, a Murphy’s Army trustee, said: “It’s really quite important to educate the next generation about the involvement of animals in conflict and in war, because it’s quite often forgotten about. Not a lot of people know actually how many animals were actually involved in all of the wars that have happened previously.”

Featherstone War Horse memorial gets purple poppy coat to remember fallen service animals | NW

Paul Lawrence, deputy Lieutenant at West Yorkshire Lieutenancy, said: “I think it’s absolutely amazing. Thinking about the fact that it’s a memorial to all the animals that have been in service [...] this is a nice way of remembering the animals that served.”