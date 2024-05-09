Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Watch as the police run towards the riders, with one officer saying: “You know you're not meant to be on here, don't you?"

Police bodycam footage shows the moment officers hid in bushes and jumped out in front of scrambler bike riders to stop them riding through a green space.

The video captures an officer hiding in a bush before he and a colleague jump out and run towards the riders. The officer shouts: “Stop where you are!” three times, before instructing a rider to turn the bike’s engine off.

In a new off-road bike operation in the Wigan district, officers have adopted a wide range of tactics, including the use of a drone, to locate and track riders. On the first day of action, three seizures were made, with one stolen off-road bike recovered. Police say a section 59 warning and a notice of intended prosecution were sent out, while two people were prosecuted for having no insurance.

Police hiding in bushes jump out in front of scrambler bikes.