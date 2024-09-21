Shocking video shows moment police discover 1,600-plant cannabis farm worth over £350k in former restaurant
Bodycam footage shows the moment police discovered a 1,600-plant cannabis farm worth over £350k on the site of a former restaurant.
Officers carried out the warrant on the property on Bond Street in Nuneaton, the site of a former Asian-style buffet, at around 7:45am on July 23.
The property had been fortified against entry on several of the doorways and the inside had been heavily damaged during its conversion to a cannabis farm, with lights and ventilation installed, extensive electrics running on abstracted power, and one bathroom covered in an excessive amount of spent soil.
Aleks Sinaj was spotted on the roof of the property by one of the officers, where it is believed he was attempting to escape. Against advice, Sinaj attempted to climb down the outside of the building to the waiting officers, which resulted in him injuring his ankle. He was arrested and taken to hospital for his injuries.
Police believe the value of the plants would have been around £366,282 once harvested.
Aleks Sinaj, 29, from North Street in Nuneaton, was given a 20-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and a victims’ surcharge of £187 for production of cannabis.
