Dramatic video shows moment police arrested drug dealer for his involvement in £213k cocaine sales operation

By Jessica Martin
Published 30th Aug 2024, 17:39 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2024, 05:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Watch the moment police raid a property and arrest drug dealer Rourke Lorenzo David for his involvement in a £213k cocaine sales operation.

Dramatic bodycam footage shows the moment police arrested a drug dealer for his involvement in a £213,150 cocaine sales operation.

Between April and June 2020, local officers suspected David to be a significant figure in a large-scale drug operation after receiving intelligence. Colleagues from the National Crime Agency (NCA) passed information onto the Met after European agencies cracked the encrypted communications platform EncroChat. The intelligence revealed that during a two-month period, David acted as a middleman in facilitating drug sales of cocaine, valued at approximately £213,150.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

David coordinated cocaine sales between organised groups, who had the purpose of selling cocaine onto individual buyers mainly across west and central London. Acting as a business, he provided samples to buyers and arranged for courier services, payments and delivery of drugs.

Rourke Lorenzo David, 36 (05.08.88), of Smeaton Road in Chigwell, was sentenced to six years in prison for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs at Snaresbrook Crown Court on August 29.

Related topics:CrimeDrugsVideoPoliceLondon

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.