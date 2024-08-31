This video More videos

The parents of a young man who was killed in a knife attack have shared a heartfelt video plea, while Crimestoppers have put up a £20k reward for information.

In the early hours of 29th July 2023, Matthew Daulby tragically lost his life in a knife attack. His parents Angela and Gary are now making a heartfelt plea (click to play video above) to track someone who may have information about Matthew’s murder.

The £10,000 reward previously offered by Crimestoppers has now been matched by Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner’s office. The reward is for “information leading to the arrest of Thomas Dures”. The new, combined £20,000 reward is only available to people who pass on information exclusively to the charity Crimestoppers, either via their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

Nineteen-year-old Matthew Daulby was taken to hospital, after being found with stab wounds, near Railway Road in Ormskirk, on 29 July 2023. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, Matthew sadly died later in hospital.

A post mortem examination established that the cause of Matthew’s death was a stab wound. In March, 19-year-old Henry Houghton was jailed for life after being found guilty of Matthew’s murder. But police still want to speak to Dures as part of their enquiries.

DCI Andy Fallows, of our Force Major Investigation Team, said: “It has now been over 12 months since Matthew’s murder and although one man has been found guilty, his family’s wait for justice goes on.

“Thomas Dures has known that my officers have wanted to speak to him for some time and while Matthew’s family continue to search for answers about what happened that night, Dures is out there about to celebrate his 21st birthday. It is high time he does the right thing and hands himself in.

“We know that people are assisting him in evading arrest. I want to make it clear to those people that we will ensure they are arrested and put before the courts.”

Clive Grunshaw, Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire said: "My decision to match the Crimestoppers reward to £20,000 makes clear Lancashire Constabulary's commitment to deliver justice for Matthew Daulby's family.

"We know that sometimes it’s difficult for people to go to the police about what they know – and that can be for a range of reasons including fear of intimidation or loyalties. Matthew's family, together with the wider community, deserve to know what happened."