Shocking moment man spits in paramedic’s face as he’s led to police van in handcuffs
Shocking police bodycam footage shows the moment a man spat at a paramedic.
On May 10 2024, police say a paramedic was attempting to treat Nigel Francis when he became aggressive.
Francis was being led to a police van in handcuffs when he spat in the paramedic’s face.
The incident happened in the Ravenhill area of Swansea.
Nigel Francis, 58, from Blaenymaes, pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.
On February 25 2025, at Swansea Magistrates’ Court, Francis was sentenced to eight months in prison and ordered to pay £50 compensation to the paramedic.
Police Sergeant John Hughes said: “Nobody should expect to be assaulted – either physically or verbally – when they go to work, whether you work for the emergency services or otherwise. This behaviour makes our roles more challenging, and we will take firm action against those responsible.”
Lee Brooks, Executive Director of Operations at the Welsh Ambulance Service, said: “Jonathan was there to help this man, and this was the ultimate disrespect. The fact that Jonathan continued to deliver care for him is frankly remarkable. We will always seek prosecution for those who harm our people, and sentences should reflect the devastating and long-term impact that assault has on our staff and volunteers.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.