Knife crime: Region records highest rate of offences - data explained in video
The West Midlands Police area has recorded the highest rate of knife crime offences in England and Wales, according to the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics.
From April 2023 to March 2024, there were 5,268 offences, with a rate of 178 per 100,000 residents, surpassing the London Metropolitan Police's rate.
A new knife crime policy introduced in November has led to more arrests, and many issues identified during a period of special measures have been addressed.
Despite these efforts, the rate of knife crime has slightly increased from the previous year's rate of 176 per 100,000. Local campaigners highlight factors such as mental health issues, family breakdowns, poverty, and the glamorisation of knife crime.
West Midlands Police is reviewing its recording practices and continues to prioritise serious youth violence, with increased patrols and community awareness campaigns.
