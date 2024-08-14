This video More videos

Watch Mum-of-two Karla explain why she went on strike to get Carl, her partner of 11 years, to help with household chores - with Carl saying he thinks he’s learned his lesson and the couple now set to get married.

A mum who nearly left her partner because she was "fed up with him not helping with household chores" went on strike - and says it worked.

Karla Loft, 32, says she's spent most of her entire 11-year relationship keeping her house tidy, without much help from her partner, Carl Scott, 42, a youth work business owner.

Mum-of-two Karla says she would often spend the day cleaning up after their children and Carl would complain if the house looked messy when he came home. Karla eventually became so "tired and exhausted" and even considered leaving Carl as it was like "speaking to a brick wall".

Karla Loft, Carl Scott, Tyler and Maddison. | Tony Kershaw / SWNS

The family was selected to appear on the Channel 5 show 'Mum's on Strike'. The show sees mums go on 'strike' by leaving their partners to fend for themselves for seven days.

Karla, a stay-at-home mum and co-founder of a youth inclusion programme, from Hastings in Sussex, said: "They put me in a hotel for seven nights and it was worrying being away from the kids and I was still worried he'd forget to do lots of things.

"He was the one with all the responsibilities and doing the housework and looking after the children and being rushed off of his feet. I don't think he showered for the first three days!”

The couple say they have now become more of a "team" working together.

Carl said: "It's helped the relationship as well. We get on so much better now. We're on the road to getting married now so it's really helped."