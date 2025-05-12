'Mystery' in the sky as video captures helicopter carrying giant metal ring over city

By Jessica Martin
Published 12th May 2025, 17:24 BST
Updated 13th May 2025, 14:01 BST
It might have seemed a mystery at first - but there’s a good reason a helicopter was spotted carrying a large metal circle...

Video shows a helicopter flying over a UK city, while carrying a large metal circle. In the video, shared to social media, the helicopter - with a rope attached - transports the wide metal structure across the sky.

Helicopter carrying large metal circle.placeholder image
Helicopter carrying large metal circle. | @british.culture60 - Video Elephant

The helicopter, which was doing an electromagnetic survey, was spotted in Truro, Cornwall.

This system is called HeliEM or Heliborne Electromagnetic Survey. A current is passed through a loop, creating an electromagnetic field. In response to this field, currents are induced underground, special sensors measure the resulting secondary field, which allows an understanding of the structure of underground rocks.

