A man was targeted for being "ginger", but is now a paid Rupert Grint lookalike, with people stopping him daily to take photos.

A man who is mistaken for Rupert Grint and Ed Sheeran says he is stopped for photos daily but "it's nice to have the attention".

Lewis Parker (interviewed in the video above), 33, was first told he looked like Rupert Grint while watching Harry Potter with his mum, Lorraine, 54.

The fan said he was bullied for being "ginger" and looking like "Ron Weasley" - and even dyed his hair to avoid being called names.

Lewis Parker from Spalding, near Peterborough, who looks like Rupert Grint. | Tom Maddick / SWNS

But now he has turned his negative experience into a positive and is paid to be a lookalike - doing meet-and-greets, birthday parties, and events.

Lewis said he is stopped daily by people wanting to take photos of him, with them only noticing at the last moment that he's not the Harry Potter star or Ed Sheeran.

Lewis, a marble mason, from Spalding, near Peterborough, said: "In the first movie, my parents noticed the resemblance straight away, and it progressed, and my mum wanted to go to a lookalike company.

"I have worked closely with other Harry Potter look-alikes for 10 years, and I've appeared on Channel 4’s Lookalikes in series two, episode three. I’ve done celebrity birthday parties, and it’s just been a magical 10 years.

"I get stopped on a daily basis. I took my children around a car boot sale, and two people stopped me and had their phones at the ready. A lot of people are bold and ask, "Are you him?" and I explain what I do.

"I've never met Rupert Grint but have met Chris Ranking, who played Percy Weasley, Jason Donovan and Jonathan Ross.

"My family has been really supportive. I wasn’t one for fame and it’s nice to have so many followers and for having a viral video you want some recollection after it.

“There are times where I do like it and it’s nice to have the attention and it’s nice to have the life of a celebrity in a way just without the money."