Watch as the homeowner Leah expresses her shock at finding her shed had disappeared from her back garden, saying: “It's so absurd that someone would steal an entire shed”.

A homeowner was left in shock when she discovered her shed had vanished from her back garden.

Leah, 27, bought the two-bedroom property in Bolton, Greater Manchester, two years ago. She was visiting the house on September 24 to oversee the renovations ahead of putting it on the market when she noticed the shed was missing.

The shed, described as medium-sized and large enough to require five people to move, had been in the garden since Leah bought the house. She initially questioned if she’d imagined the structure had ever existed. However, after checking old photos, she confirmed that the shed, left by the previous owner, had indeed disappeared.

The spot where Leah's shed once sat at her property in Bolton, Greater Manchester. | Leah / SWNS

There were no signs of forced entry and Leah suspects the thieves used a side gate to carry the shed out of the property. The thieves didn’t steal the items that had been inside the shed - including a marble table and some plant pots, which were left neatly on the grass. As the property was undergoing renovations, Leah thinks the thieves took advantage of its vacant state.

Leah hasn't reported the incident to the police as she is preparing to sell the property and has no plans to buy a new shed.

Leah, from Manchester, said: “I walked into the garden and thought ‘Wasn’t there a shed here?' Whoever took it must have had time on their hands. It would’ve taken ages to dismantle or move it in one piece. I thought it was funny more than anything. It's so absurd that someone would steal an entire shed”.