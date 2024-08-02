Dramatic video shows moment dealer carrying cocaine, cannabis and baton is tackled from motorbike by police
Dramatic video shows the moment a drug dealer is tackled from his motorbike by police before being arrested on the ground.
Police sighted Michael Thomas Hill, who had been riding an off-road motorbike, but was also suspected of driving illegally and drug dealing at around 3:50pm on May 1. As officers went to arrest Hill, he attempted to make off but was apprehended by a plain-clothed officer. Police were then able to arrest Hill and take him into police custody.
Hill was found to be in possession of 23 deals of cocaine, a quantity of cannabis and a police-style baton.
The incident happened at around 3:50pm on May 1 at the junctions of Angle Street and Newstead Road in Middlesbrough.
Michael Thomas Hill, aged 22, from Raby Court in Middlesbrough, appeared at Teesside Crown Court on July 24, after being charged with multiple offences including possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, possession of criminal property, dangerous driving and other driving offences. Hill was given a two-year intensive supervision order.
