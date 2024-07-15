This video More videos

Watch as police handcuff the man before he tells officers “I panicked, I panicked”.

Dramatic video shows the moment a drug dealer smashes into a railing as he is blocked by three police vehicles - ending a high-speed pursuit in which he collided head-on with an officer’s car.

Dashcam footage shows a police car turning a roundabout before it and two other police vehicles block the driver’s car - surrounding it at the front side and back.

After failing to stop for police on May 10, Thomas Hill drove dangerously through the streets of Peterborough, weaving in and out of traffic at almost double the speed limit and driving the wrong way on roads.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Hill collided head-on with a police car but carried on driving. He was stung on the Nene Parkway, however again he continued driving before he was blocked by police on Oundle Road.

Hill was initially arrested for dangerous driving and failing to stop for police, but further arrested after checks on the Police National Computer showed he was disqualified from driving until 2027 and a large duffle bag and suitcase full of about up to £20,000 worth of cannabis were found in the car.